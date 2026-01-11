CID, State House Anti-Corruption launch investigations into Uganda Airlines top bosses

Sources at CID headquarters told Eagle Online that top officials of interests are Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Bamuturaki, and Chief Finance Officer Allan Kyeyune

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in collaboration with the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate have launched investigations into alleged abuse of office, embezzlement of funds and false accounting against officials of Uganda Airlines.

The CID has, in a letter dated January 7, 2026, signed by Lumala Fed on behalf of the Deputy Director of CID in charge of Economic Fraud and Anti-Corruption, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, requested extensive financial, procurement, and operational documents to aid ongoing investigations into the national carrier’s financial transactions.

Among the certified copies of documents sought after by the joint investigation team are the approved national airline business and implementation plan, budget for the F/Y 2024/2025, contracts committee minutes that approved the purchase of Boeing Aircraft, and procurement files for Mix jet flight support services, Associated Energy Group, Nyanzi Tours and Travel, and Aircraft leasing services (ALS) Limited.

Additionally, the police have asked for documents on the procurement file for the construction of Uganda Airlines offices in Entebbe, the internal audit report for the Financial Year 2024/2025, revenue accounting and ticketing records for the Year 2024/2025, and Banking and cash receipts for FY 2024/2025.

Furthermore, investigators are seeking for the expenditure and supplier transactions for fuel for FY 2024 / 2025 and a list of companies which supported the launch of the Uganda Airlines London Route which marked the national carrier’s entry into long haul operations.

The CID has since tasked the Uganda Airlines officials to hand over the documents to D/SP Nakatudde Winniefred, whom it assigned to receive the requested documents.

Since mid-last year, the National Airline has been in the spotlight over a number of issues including several corruption allegations, lack of spare parts, flight disruptions and un notified flight cancellations among other woes.

By the time of this publication, Uganda Airlines had not yet released a statement on the inquiries.