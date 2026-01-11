Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan leads AU, COMESA, IGAD election observers to Uganda

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is leading a joint African Union (AU), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Election Observation Mission to Uganda’s January 15, 2026 General Elections.

The statement dated January, 9th seen by Eagle Online announces the mission’s arrival, the three regional bodies said the deployment follows an invitation from the Government of Uganda and the Electoral Commission.

“The African Union, COMESA and IGAD announce the arrival in Uganda of the election observation mission to the 15 January 2026 General Elections in the Republic of Uganda,” the statement read.

The AU–COMESA–IGAD Election Observation Mission (EOM) is headed by Jonathan, with support from Ambassador Shemsudin Ahmed Roble of the COMESA Committee of Elders and IGAD’s Commander Abebe Muluneh Beyene.

The mission comprises 84 short-term observers drawn from across the continent, including ambassadors accredited to the AU, election management officials, civil society actors, election experts, human rights specialists, gender and media experts, as well as youth representatives.

The observers hail from more than 30 African countries, including Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Eswatini, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among others.

The mission will be deployed across all regions of Uganda to observe key electoral processes.

“The observers will be deployed across all regions of Uganda where they will observe the election day procedures including the opening of polls, voting, closing and the counting processes at the polling stations,” the statement said.

The joint mission noted that its assessment will be anchored in Uganda’s legal framework as well as continental and international democratic standards.

“The AU–COMESA–IGAD EOM will base its assessment on the legal framework governing elections in Uganda and the OAU/AU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the International Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation,” it added.

During its stay, the mission will engage a wide range of stakeholders, including state authorities, the Electoral Commission, political parties, the media, civil society organisations and members of the international community based in Uganda.

The observers are expected to issue a preliminary statement on January 17, 2026, outlining their initial findings at a press conference in Kampala. A final comprehensive report will be released within one month after the announcement of final election results and will be made public.