Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe is all smiles after receiving a fat cheque of Shs55 million from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, a contribution towards the reconstruction of the University’s main building that was engulfed by fire last year.

“I wish to thank the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China for the very generous contribution of UGX 55 million for the reconstruction of the Makerere Main Administration Building. Thank you very much indeed,” Prof Nawangwe tweeted.

Earlier this year, findings regarding the fire were recorded in the National Building Review Board report of November 2020 and it was revealed that the fire started at around 11:30 pm on September 19th, 2020 in Room 315 which is also the University Bursar’s office.

It should be recalled that 31st August 2021, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development released Shs 21 billion for the reconstruction of the Makerere University Ivory Tower building. However, no report has been made to show how much has been gotten from other fundraisers.

A cabinet resolution last month advised that all key elements will be retrieved and stored in the museum called the main building museum 2020.

Upon construction, the management of the university was tasked to ensure that all CCTV cameras in the building are fully functional and monitored from the central surveillance room at all times.

According to the new plan, the main hall which was not affected by the fire will remain. However, it will be refurbished and equipped with modern technologies.