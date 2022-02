Gen Henry Tumukunde’s son, Amanya Tumukunde Ndahura has wedded President Yoweri Museveni and Enid Kukunda’s daughter Dr. Angela Nagasha Kakishozi.

The wedding took place today at St.Paul’s Namirembe Cathedral.

General Salim Saleh walked the bride to the pulpit.

The party is currently ongoing at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo with several dignitaries attending the function.