Muslims will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Monday, May 2, 2022 to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Acting Director of Sharia, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waswa, explained that Eid-al-Fitir will be celebrated on Monday starting at 8am.

“I would like to inform the Muslim fraternity and the wider public in Uganda that it has been confirmed the new moon has not been sighted this evening. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitir will be celebrated on Monday May 2, 2022,” Sheikh Waswa explained in an April 30 statement.

The national prayers will be held at National Mosque, Old Kampala which is UMSC headquarters and will be led by Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje, the mufti of Uganda.

Prayers will commence at exactly 8am-9am.

“It is important to note that UMSC advises Muslims to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Carry your prayer rags, wear a mask, observe social distance, sanitize and avoid touching surfaces,” he said.

He added that, “we congratulate all the entire Muslim fraternity upon reaching a graceful completion of the holy month of Ramadhan and we wish you a blessed Eid-al-Fitir.