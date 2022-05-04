Senegalese-American RnB singer Akon celebrated this year’s Eid-Al-Fitr in Kampala which surprised many Ugandans unlike the previous visits that dominated the news headlines.

This time, the music star was hosted by tycoon Hamis Kiggundu who said Akon flew into the country to celebrate Eid with him and his family.

“I feel so grateful, honoured and humbled by my brothers Akon and Babs Hussein who flew all the way from the United States of America to Uganda simply to pray and celebrate Eid with me and my family…..Alhamudulillah…..for God and my country,” Ham posted on his Facebook.

Akon was last in Uganda in 2021 when promised to set up a futuristic city dubbed ‘Akon City’.

The Ugandan government allocated one square mile of land to him to develop the city in the country by 2036, that will run on AKoin cryptocurrency.

He was allocated the land in Bulebi village in Mukono district to host the City.