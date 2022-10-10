A patient with Ebola was confirmed in Kampala and unfortunately died having been admitted at Kiruddu Hospital.

The Ministry of Health has kept silent about the case. However a Doctor who preferred anonymity said it is true the patient died of Ebola.

“Yes, it is true there was a case of Ebola at Kiruddu. The patient was admitted on 6th but died on 7th,” the Doctor said though preferred anonymity.

Stories Continues after ad

He added, “We learnt of the Ebola results yesterday and are now doing contact tracing and monitoring of the exposed health workers.”

The patient was from Mubende heading to Luwero but when the situation worsened, he went to Kiruddu and sought medication.

“The patient lied about his history and travel. He was in the Mubende cohort. The case follow up team had him on surveillance. He went to Luwero and then was lost to follow up,” the Doctor said.

He added, “the patient turned up to Kiruddu with false names and identity. After his death, Makindye KCCA surveillance and Mubende team traced back to his origin.”

Contacting Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, he said that he is yet to get details about it.

The ministry’s website, facebook and twitter are also not showing any information about the case.