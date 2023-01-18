Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has launched an Employee Banking campaign dubbed “Dream Big with Standard Chartered Bank.”

The campaign that will run until 31 March 2023 offers comprehensive financial solutions and personalized services that deliver a range of benefits to suit various company’s employees’ needs.

The value-added solutions that have been unveiled to support the Bank’s individual banking clients include;

Salary/Personal Loans with high loan amounts of up to Shs 250 million, a repayment holiday of up to 75 days and discounted interest rates of as low as 16% p.a on Shs and 9% on USD. The Bank also guarantees a response on loan applications within 24 hours, or it pays Shs 500,000.

Companies and employees who open payroll or salary accounts respectively will enjoy zero monthly fees, zero ATM withdrawal or card fees, zero bill payment fees, free Standard Chartered Bank online bank transfers, free monthly eStatements, 24-Hour account access with over 70 service requests online and much more.

What’s more, all new customers who open a Digital Life Account will receive a Shs 50,000 cashback on their account when they open and fund their accounts with Shs 100,000.

Additionally, the Bank recognizes the customers’ unique priorities in life, no matter what stage of life they are. Senior management of companies will also be able to unlock access to a higher level of personalized service and expertise to create, grow and protect their wealth with Priority Banking thus build a secure future for themselves and their families.

Vicky Nakidde the Head of Personal Banking at Standard Chartered Bank while launching the campaign said: “We understand that many Ugandans have set themselves ambitious goals ranging from health, financial to spiritual aspects of their lives and we are their bank of choice to make these aspirations a reality. At Standard Chartered Bank we know that individuals’ needs vary so we take the time to customize solutions for every stage of an employee’s career journey.

“We are therefore pleased to launch a campaign that will not only help them achieve their goals but will alleviate the various burdens and stress they are experiencing especially, the financial constraints, post the festive season. With the Dream Big with Standard Chartered Bank campaign, clients are getting preferential offers on our unsecured loans, a repayment holiday with a service guarantee, a cashback when they open an account with us and all these are meant to help them kickstart and achieve their plans for the year.”

The Standard Chartered Bank’s Employee Banking proposition also offers companies and employees access to a wide selection of customized financial products and services as well as benefits like preferential offers, transactional convenience and digital services.