South Africa commended for leading HIV fight as UNAIDS pledges support

The Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima has concluded a four-day mission to South Africa with a powerful endorsement of the country’s commitment to fighting HIV, despite mounting pressure from global funding cuts that are threatening progress on the ground.

Her visit, which included high-level meetings with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, came at a time when South Africa—home to the world’s largest population of people living with HIV—is working to plug critical financial gaps in its national HIV response.

Ms Byanyima used the mission to spotlight both the urgency of the crisis and the resilience of the South African government and civil society.

“I came here to listen, to understand and to support South Africa, the country with the highest burden of HIV,” said Ms Byanyima.

She added, “Around 7.8 million people are living with HIV here. UNAIDS is supporting the government to ensure prevention is scaled up and that everyone in need gets access to treatment. The goal to end AIDS by 2030 is still within reach—if we act decisively.”

A key focus of her visit was the impact of global HIV funding cuts, particularly from the United States, which has significantly scaled back support for HIV services. Ms Byanyima visited the Itireleng Community Health Centre in Soweto where she met frontline health workers and community monitors who revealed how the loss of U.S. funding has led to the closure of 12 key population clinics, loss of over 8,000 health worker jobs, and disruptions in medicine supply chains and data systems.

“In Soweto, I saw firsthand what these disruptions mean,” said Ms Byanyima. “It’s being felt most by the vulnerable—especially adolescent girls and young women aged 15–24, who account for a third of all new HIV infections in the country. That’s 1,057 new infections each week. This is a gap we cannot afford.”

Despite these challenges, she praised South Africa’s determination to fill the gaps left by external donors. Seventy-six percent of the country’s HIV response is now funded domestically. She welcomed recent efforts to absorb patients from closed clinics into public health centres and initiatives like the new Hillbrow clinic providing targeted care for sex workers.

Ms Byanyima also revealed ongoing efforts by the South African government to secure additional resources for AIDS research, including talks with the Wellcome Trust and the Gates Foundation to address cuts that could stall vaccine development.

“Government leadership matters,” she said, adding, “The financial and political commitment South Africa continues to show—even in the face of international shortfalls—is inspiring. It proves that progress is possible with local ownership and determination.”

Her mission also aligned with the G20 Health Working Group meeting in Johannesburg, where South Africa is currently serving as G20 President. Ms Byanyima reaffirmed UNAIDS’ support for South Africa’s G20 leadership, particularly in efforts to expand access to medicines, support local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and advocate for financial reforms such as debt relief and fairer tax systems to unlock health spending in low- and middle-income countries.

She said, “The world must recognize that inequality is at the heart of the AIDS pandemic. Through the G20, South Africa is leading a global conversation to expand fiscal space and end the social and structural barriers holding back progress.”

Ms Byanyima also voiced her support for the Close the Gap campaign, recently launched to ensure 1.1 million more people in South Africa can access life-saving HIV treatment.

As South Africa prepares to co-host the Eighth Replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, UNAIDS has committed to working closely with the country to ensure global solidarity is restored and scaled up.