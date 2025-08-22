The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is mourning the passing of Brigadier General Bonny Wolimbwa, a highly respected officer and seasoned military trainer who dedicated his life to shaping generations of soldiers.

Gen. Wolimbwa, who hailed from Sironko District, died on Thursday evening at Victoria Hospital in Kampala. Family and military sources confirmed that he succumbed to natural causes.

Until his death, Brig. Gen. Wolimbwa was serving under the Joint Staff Doctrine and Training Command (JS TRADOC), the UPDF arm responsible for harmonizing and professionalizing training across the force.

Stories Continues after ad

Tributes have since poured in from colleagues and former trainees, who described him as a disciplined, selfless, and dedicated mentor whose guidance extended beyond military drills to instilling values of loyalty, patriotism, and character.

“This is a sad moment for the UPDF family, for JS TRADOC, and for all of us who had the privilege of passing through his hands. He was a seasoned trainer whose contribution will never be forgotten,” one officer said.

Deputy Defence Spokesperson, Col. Deo Akiiki, also paid tribute to the late General, describing his passing as a heavy blow to the force:

“Very sad moment indeed for the UPDF family, Joint Staff Doctrine and Training (JS TRADOC), and the family of the fallen General, for the loss of Brig. Gen. Bonny Wolimbwa. A seasoned military trainer in whose hands many of us passed. Indeed life is finite and very short! Fare thee well,” Col. Akiiki said.

Born and raised in Mbale, now (Sironko District), Gen. Wolimbwa joined the forces in the early years of the National Resistance Army (NRA) and steadily rose through the ranks. His career spanned decades of service, during which he earned recognition as one of the most dependable and consistent trainers in the institution. At JS TRADOC, he was instrumental in building a professional cadre of soldiers who continue to serve across different units of the army.

Beyond his military career, Wolimbwa was admired for his humility and fatherly approach to mentorship, which made him not only a leader in uniform but also a guiding figure in the lives of many young officers.

Burial arrangements are underway, with the UPDF working closely with his family to honor his legacy. His death marks a huge loss, but his imprint on the institution remains immortalized in the thousands of soldiers he trained.