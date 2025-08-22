Brig Gen Charity Bainababo assumes office as UPDF director of women affairs

Brig Gen Charity Bainababo, a seasoned officer and one of the most prominent female figures in the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has officially assumed office as the Director of Women Affairs at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya.

Bainababo, who also serves as a member of Parliament representing the UPDF, is respected for her leadership within the force and her role as one of the aides to the First Son and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Her appointment marks another milestone in her distinguished career and the UPDF’s commitment to gender mainstreaming.

The handover ceremony was presided over by the Joint Staff Human Resource Management, Maj Gen James Kinalwa, who underscored the significance of transfers and appointments in strengthening the institution.

“Human resource, like any other resource, must be discovered and tested in order to reveal its full potential,” he said, adding that such changes are vital for professional growth, innovation, and preventing stagnation.

In her remarks, Brig Gen Bainababo expressed gratitude for the appointment and dedicated the moment to women trailblazers in the UPDF.

“This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the many courageous women who have gone before us, women who broke barriers, challenged stereotypes, and proved that excellence knows no gender,” she said.

She paid glowing tribute to pioneering officers including Lt Gen (Rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso, Brig Gen (Rtd) Rebecca Mpagi, Brig Gen (Rtd) Agnes Musoke, Col Betty Musuya, and Maj (Rtd) Gertrude Njuba, acknowledging that their sacrifices laid the foundation for today’s progress.

Looking to the future, Bainababo pledged to promote mentorship, raise standards of service, and create an environment where women can excel in all spheres of military service.

“Our mission goes beyond defending the nation. We must mentor young officers, raise standards of service, and ensure every woman in uniform thrives on the battlefield, in command, and beyond,” she said.

Outgoing Director of Women Affairs, Col Christine Nekesa, highlighted the importance of gender equity and mainstreaming across units and formations. She noted that these initiatives are not about giving women special treatment, but about ensuring that all personnel perform to their full potential. Col Nekesa also reaffirmed the UPDF’s adherence to international humanitarian law, the Constitution of Uganda, the UPDF Act, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which advocates for gender equality and women’s participation in peace and security.