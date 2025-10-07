JEEMA to Bobi Wine: Why endorse NRM’s Kadaga and fight fellow ‘opposition’ leader

The Justice Forum (JEEMA) has hit back at National Unity Platform (NUP) principal and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine for urging voters in Bugiri Municipality to reject incumbent MP and JEEMA leader, Asuman Basalirwa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, JEEMA expressed “grave concern” over what it termed as inconsistency and double standards from Kyagulanyi, accusing him of undermining opposition unity at a critical time.

“Recently, presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu advised voters in Bugiri Municipality to consider replacing incumbent MP and JEEMA party president Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, citing alleged betrayal of the People Power cause,” the statement reads in part.

The party said it was disturbed by the remarks, especially coming from someone who has previously called for a united opposition.

“JEEMA notes with grave concern the inconsistencies emanating from supposed friendly forces, particularly at this critical juncture when Ugandans expect a united opposition front,” the party added.

The rift between Kyagulanyi and Basalirwa arises from the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Act which Basalirwa spearheaded and successfully tabled in Parliament in 2023. While Bobi Wine publicly supported the Bill as a reflection of “Ugandan cultural values,” he later distanced himself from Basalirwa politically, accusing him of betraying the People Power movement’s cause and aligning too closely with the establishment.

Additionally, JEEMA’s Basalirwa in 2023, sent direct remarks to Kyagulanyi regarding his comments on BBC, expressing disappointment over his claims that the Anti-Homosexuality Bill was used by the government to target him personally. The party stressed that the law, championed by Basalirwa was aligned with JEEMA’s principles and supported by MPs, including some from NUP who risked political backlash to defend cultural and religious values. JEEMA called on Kyagulanyi to retract his accusations and promote respect and cooperation among opposition leaders.

JEEMA, however, insists that Basalirwa remains a committed opposition leader whose legislative decisions were guided by the will of the people rather than political opportunism.

In its statement, JEEMA questioned Kyagulanyi’s decision to endorse regime-aligned politicians like the First Deputy Prime Minister and NRM’s Rebecca Kadaga while attacking a fellow opposition MP.

“We find it contradictory for Mr. Kyagulanyi to praise and endorse regime members like Right Hon. Rebecca Kadaga while calling for the replacement of a fellow opposition leader,” the statement reads.

JEEMA questioned, “Will this time the endorsement of Hon. Kadaga of NRM deliver Busoga to opposition? Will the undermining of the formidable Hon. Basalirwa strengthen the opposition?”

The party’s spokesperson, Dr. Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko, who signed the statement, cautioned opposition parties against “external distractions” and called for renewed unity to challenge the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“JEEMA urges opposition forces to stay united and avoid external distractions. We appreciate the support Ugandans have accorded our candidates and thank Bugiri Municipality voters for their commitment to Hon. Basalirwa Asuman,” Nsereko said in the statement.

The clash also arises from the differences within the cooperation under the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) where JEEMA is a registered member of IPOD, a platform that NUP exited in 2021, accusing it of being a tool for government manipulation. However, with NUP now reportedly considering rejoining to access IPOD funding is seen as a renewed political friction between the two camps.