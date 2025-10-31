Over 800,000 candidates to sit for the 2025 PLE across 16,000 centers nationwide

A total of 817,885 candidates are set to sit for the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) which officially commence today, Friday, October 31, with the briefing of candidates across the country.

Announcing the development, Dan N. Odongo, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), said this year’s candidature marks an increase from 797,444 candidates in 2024, representing a 2.5 percent rise. He explained that the examinations will be conducted under the theme “Embracing security and holistic assessment of learners in a dynamic environment.”

“The 2025 Primary Leaving Examination officially commences today with the briefing of candidates at their respective schools and sitting centers. Like the UCE examination currently underway, the PLE will also be conducted under the same theme, emphasizing the need for safety and comprehensive evaluation of learners,” Odongo said.

Odongo expressed appreciation to the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) for calling off their industrial action, noting that their participation was crucial to ensure professionalism during the conduct of the examinations.

“The PLE is the first national examination in the lives of our children, and its results go a long way in shaping their educational future. Our failure to support the learners at this critical stage would have impacted them in a devastating manner that would have weighed heavily on our collective conscience for a long time,” he said.

Out of the total candidates, 389,529 (48%) are male, while 428,356 (52%) are female. Odongo revealed that 522,039 candidates, representing 64 percent, are funded under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program, while 295,846 (36%) are privately sponsored. Among them are 61 inmates from Upper Prison School, Luzira — 7 female and 54 male, who will also sit for the national exams.

Odongo further revealed that 3,644 candidates with special needs will receive the necessary assistance and special arrangements during the examination.

“The Board has made the necessary arrangements to provide all Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates with the required support,” he said.

He added, “We have prepared braille question papers for 33 blind candidates, large print papers for 620 learners with low vision, and sign language interpreters for 300 deaf candidates. Another 1,318 learners with dyslexia and severe physical impairments will be supported by transcribers, and all SNE candidates will have an extra 45 minutes for each paper.”

He noted that 1,505 support personnel have been deployed to assist learners with special needs and urged scouts and invigilators to be sensitive to their circumstances.

Odongo announced that 59,890 field personnel have been deployed across the country to ensure a smooth and secure examination process. These include 160 district monitors, 13,841 scouts, 12,260 chief invigilators, 33,105 invigilators and 524 security personnel.

“The field management of the PLE is a joint effort between UNEB and the local governments. Chief Administrative Officers should process and release funds promptly, oversee the distribution of examination materials, and clamp down on malpractice. I commend those CAOs who took firm action against head teachers who promoted malpractice in previous examinations. This courageous act must continue,” he said.

Odongo cautioned all persons against engaging in examination malpractice, warning that UNEB and security agencies are on high alert.

“The Board strongly warns all persons contemplating involvement in any form of examination malpractice that they will be dealt with in accordance with the UNEB Act,” he said.

He added, “There are individuals who have set up social media platforms to collect money in exchange for fake PLE papers. Some have been arrested, while others are on the run. Anyone found circulating or selling fake papers faces up to ten years’ imprisonment or a fine of forty million shillings, or both.”

He added that invigilators or scouts who negligently allow malpractice to occur will also be prosecuted and may face five years in prison or a fine of twenty million shillings.

The UNEB boss also noted that some schools have been found registering secondary students to impersonate PLE candidates in order to falsify results.

“Our security team has arrested head teachers and directors of some schools for this practice. For example, Salama Education Centre Primary School in Kagadi district had five such students, and Kasasa Primary School in Hoima had 15. Any other institutions found involved will lose their examination center status,” he said.

Odongo urged head teachers to personally brief candidates and emphasize discipline, honesty, and punctuality during the examination period.

“Candidates should be informed that they are expected to write their answers in blue or black ink, not pencil except for drawings,” he said.

He added, “They should arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the start of each paper, and those who arrive more than 15 minutes late will not be allowed in. After the briefing, there must be no more teaching or coaching.”

He encouraged the learners to have confidence and trust in their preparation.

“Please remain calm, confident, and follow the instructions. The questions are drawn from what you have studied over the years. Anyone trying to give you assistance during the course of the examination will cause the cancellation of your results. We pray for God’s blessing upon you, and call upon parents, teachers, and religious leaders to continue praying for you,” Odongo said.