IGP Byakagaba: No tolerance for lawlessness as Uganda enters final stretch to 2026 elections

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Byakagaba Abas has warned that the Uganda Police Force will not tolerate electoral violence, lawlessness or deliberate violations of campaign guidelines as the country heads into the January 2026 general elections.

Addressing the media, the IGP noted that Uganda is just a month and a few days away from the polls and commended the Electoral Commission, security agencies, candidates and the public for reasonable compliance despite a growing number of troubling incidents.

“In our experience this far, the tension points between the security forces and unfortunately almost always one of the political parties, specifically the NUP, is about infringement of guidelines regarding departures from designated venues and routes for rallies,” the IGP said.

“It is our duty as UPF to ensure that both sides enjoy their rights and freedoms, and whoever breaches the law is handled appropriately.”

He emphasized that political expression must be balanced with the rights of other Ugandans to continue with their normal business.

“It is a delicate balance but it is indispensable. None can be dispensed at the expense of the other. We don’t suspend everything else because we are conducting campaigns,” he stated.

The IGP listed several incidents involving supporters and leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP), warning that such acts undermine peaceful elections.

On October 28, 2025, supporters of the NUP presidential candidate allegedly attacked police officers near Obot A village in Lira District, puncturing a police vehicle’s tyres, removing key components and stealing items.

A day later on October 29, 2025, in Abim District, individuals said to be part of the candidate’s inner circle were reported to have assaulted one Edibu Emmanuel, leaving him hospitalized.

On November 24, 2025, security officers were pelted with stones as the NUP presidential candidate moved in a procession from the party headquarters to campaign venues in Kawempe North and South. Several officers were injured, vehicles damaged, and multiple suspects arrested and charged.

In Kayunga District on November 27, the candidate allegedly attempted to campaign past the 6 pm deadline at Lugasa Parish, prompting police to halt the rally.

A day later in Iganga District, stones were thrown at officers after the candidate’s rally, forcing security to disperse the crowds. One civilian fatality was recorded during the chaos.

The IGP also confirmed that after investigations into a string of criminal activities, a planned operation in Mbarara District on November 7, 2025, resulted in multiple arrests.

Byakagaba warned all political actors and supporters against violence, incitement, hate speech, unauthorized processions, destruction of property, assaults on officers and use of harmful technologies during campaigns.

“We strongly condemn all forms of electoral violence and lawlessness. I assure you this will not be tolerated and shall be dealt with decisively,” he warned.

He added, “There can never be elections where there is no peace. Acts of incitement, harmful propaganda, hate speech, and misuse of AI will not be tolerated.”

He urged political parties to desist from forming private security outfits, saying the protection of candidates is the exclusive role of state security organs.

The IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Uganda Police Force and sister agencies to safeguard the constitutional rights of all Ugandans.

He noted, “We remain committed to protecting the rights to campaign, vote and participate, but we will enforce law and order firmly to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.”

He called upon citizens, political parties, candidates, supporters, civil society, and the media to exercise their rights peacefully and responsibly.