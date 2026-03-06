Uganda Airlines resumes London and Mumbai long-haul flights after temporary suspension

Uganda Airlines has announced the reinstatement of its long haul flights to London in the United Kingdom and Mumbai in India following a temporary suspension that affected the airline’s intercontinental operations earlier this year.

In a travel update issued on March 5, the national carrier confirmed that the flights will officially resume on March 7, 2026, marking a significant step in restoring the airline’s international connectivity.

“We are pleased to announce the reinstatement of our long-haul operations to London, United Kingdom, and Mumbai, India, effective March 7, 2026,” the airline’s management said in a statement.

The airline added that operations to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates remain under review, noting that the route is still being closely monitored before a final decision is made.

“Dubai, United Arab Emirates is currently being monitored. Guests are encouraged to check our website and social media platforms for further updates,” management stated.

The long haul flights had been temporarily halted in late February 2026 after one of the airline’s Airbus A330 aircraft developed a technical issue that required extensive inspection and maintenance. The disruption forced the airline to suspend intercontinental services as engineers worked to address the problem and ensure compliance with international aviation safety standards.

Industry officials indicated that the precautionary halt was necessary to allow thorough technical checks on the aircraft fleet, particularly the Airbus A330-800neo planes that operate Uganda Airlines’ long distance routes.

During the period of disruption, several passengers with bookings on the affected routes were forced to reschedule their travel plans while others were rerouted through partner airlines.

The airline said it appreciates the patience and continued trust of its customers during the interruption.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience, loyalty and continued support of our guests during the recent temporary disruptions,” the airline said.

To support travelers whose journeys were affected, the carrier announced that it will offer free ticket revalidation for passengers booked on the impacted long haul flights.

“We are offering free ticket revalidation for affected guests on our long haul operations,” the statement added.

Passengers requiring assistance have been advised to contact the airline’s global call centre or use its WhatsApp support line for guidance on rebooking and travel arrangements.

Uganda Airlines launched its long haul operations in 2023 with direct flights between Entebbe and London’s Gatwick Airport, a milestone that restored direct air connectivity between Uganda and the United Kingdom after nearly a decade.

The airline also operates a route to Mumbai, a key commercial destination linking Uganda to India’s trade and medical tourism market.