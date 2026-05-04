BANK OF UGANDA AGAIN: Thugs steal laptops and security equipment at the fortified building

Thugs have broken into the Bank of Uganda headquarters in Kampala and stolen seven laptops along with critical security equipment in an overnight raid that is now under investigation, with early findings pointing to possible insider involvement.

The incident, which occurred at the bank’s head office along Kampala Road near City Square, was confirmed in a public notice on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The central bank said the unlawful entry was detected early in the morning, with preliminary findings indicating the break-in happened during the night.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and the Bank of Uganda is working closely with relevant security agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to take appropriate action,”the bank said in the notice.

According to information obtained from investigators, the attackers targeted the bank’s commercial offices and escaped with seven laptops. However, deeper findings suggest the operation went beyond a simple theft, with evidence pointing to possible insider involvement.

Security sources revealed that the suspects are believed to have colluded with some staff members and elements within the security team, enabling them to access what is typically one of the most heavily guarded facilities in the country without raising alarm.

“They gained entry through the gate opposite City Square, moved into the commercial building, and stayed inside for nearly three hours before leaving with the laptops,” a detective familiar with the case said.

Investigators further disclosed that the suspects used duplicated keys, allowing them to bypass doors without forced entry. This level of access, detectives say, gave the group enough time to disable systems, including cutting off internet connectivity to delay detection.

“They did not have to break doors at the main entry points. The use of duplicate keys suggests inside facilitation, which is a key line of inquiry,” the detective added.

In addition to the laptops, the group reportedly stole a CCTV server and an internet router valued at about Shs50 million, significantly affecting the bank’s surveillance capability. Despite the scale of the operation, the suspects failed to access the cash safe.

“They attempted to locate keys to the strong room and in the process vandalised some CCTV cameras and office doors, but they did not succeed in accessing the vault,” another investigator said.

Footage recovered from the compromised surveillance system reportedly shows about five individuals forcing their way through internal barriers, further confirming the coordinated nature of the break-in.

The investigation later extended to downtown Kampala after sniffer dogs traced a scent trail to Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza, prompting a security operation in the area, City House and Kalungi Plaza and other several buildings were cordoned off as police searched for the stolen items.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala confirmed that an intelligence-led operation had been conducted, resulting in multiple arrests.

“We have arrested over 20 suspects and recovered some items which will help police to conduct their investigation,” she said.

She however declined to directly link the operation to the central bank incident.

When asked whether the arrests were connected to the Bank of Uganda break-in, she responded,“I do not have the information that you are asking me.”

Despite the breach, the central bank reassured the public that its core operations remain stable and unaffected.

“Our services are fully functional and have not been disrupted by this incident,” the bank said, adding that further updates will be communicated as investigations progress.

The apparent level of coordination and possible insider involvement could have more implications for institutional safety and public confidence.