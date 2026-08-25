Gov’t to borrow Shs139b for construction of Mbarara Regional Oncology Centre

The Government has approved plans to borrow EUR31.98 million (Shs139 billion) from the Government of France to finance the construction and equipping of the Uganda Cancer Institute’s Mbarara Regional Oncology Centre with an aim to expand access to cancer diagnosis and treatment in western Uganda.

The decision was reached during the 8th Cabinet meeting held at State House Entebbe on Monday, August 24, 2026, and was announced on Tuesday by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Justine Kasule Lumumba, while presenting Cabinet resolutions.

The new oncology centre is aimed at reducing pressure on the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago, which currently handles much of the country’s cancer care, while bringing specialised treatment services closer to thousands of patients in the western region.

According to Cabinet, the investment responds to the growing cancer burden in Uganda and the need to decentralise specialised healthcare services.

“Cancer remains a serious public health challenge in Uganda. According to Uganda Cancer Institute statistics for 2025, the country records about 36,000 new cancer cases every year,” the Cabinet statement reads.

It adds that despite the high number of new cases, only 8,764 patients reached the Uganda Cancer Institute at Mulago for treatment.

“Even more concerning is that between 80 and 87 per cent of cancer patients present when the disease is already at an advanced stage,” the statement says.

Cabinet noted that these figures demonstrate an urgent need to bring cancer services closer to communities instead of concentrating specialised treatment in Kampala.

At present, many patients travel long distances to Mulago for diagnosis and treatment, while others are forced to seek care abroad at costs that remain beyond the reach of many families.

“The Mbarara Regional Oncology Centre will help to close this gap. It will expand access to diagnosis and treatment, strengthen referral pathways, and support cancer prevention, outreach, early detection, and care in the western region,” Cabinet said.

Beyond providing treatment, the facility will strengthen early detection programmes, community outreach initiatives and referral systems, which health experts have identified as critical in improving cancer survival rates.

The project also aligns with the Government’s efforts to strengthen health infrastructure under Uganda’s national development agenda and advance progress towards universal health coverage.

Cabinet said the investment will ultimately reduce both the financial and emotional burden that cancer places on patients and their families, while improving access to specialised healthcare services outside Kampala.

The Mbarara Regional Oncology Centre will become one of the country’s major regional cancer treatment facilities as Uganda continues expanding specialised healthcare infrastructure to meet the growing demand for cancer care.