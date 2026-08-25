My father has instructed me to release Anita Among-Gen Muhoozi

Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed that President Yoweri Museveni has directed him to release former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among from house arrest.

In a post published on his official X account on Tuesday, Muhoozi announced the President’s directive.

“Mzee has also instructed me to release AAA from house arrest. We shall do that as well,” Muhoozi said.

The announcement comes days after Among was placed under house arrest during Operation Maliza Ufisadi, a campaign launched by security agencies targeting senior government officials accused of stealing public resources. Armed security personnel were deployed around residences linked to the former Speaker as investigators pursued allegations arising from her time at Parliament.

Earlier, Muhoozi had maintained that the operation was being conducted on the instructions of President Museveni and warned that no suspect would be shielded because of political influence or public office.

“The security forces under the direction and instructions of the Commander in Chief launched Operation Maliza Ufisadi. We shall expand this operation and apprehend all culprits. No one will be spared,” he said.

The investigations focused on allegations of corruption, abuse of office, money laundering and unexplained wealth linked to Among’s leadership of Parliament. The probe also reignited public scrutiny over spending at Parliament and the wealth accumulated by some of the country’s top leaders, although authorities are yet to publicly release a full account of the evidence gathered in the case.

Among’s lavish lifestyle became one of the most talked about aspects of the investigation, with attention returning to her fleet of luxury vehicles, expensive properties and other high value assets that had previously attracted criticism from anti corruption campaigners and sections of the public.

Muhoozi also weighed into that debate through a series of social media posts, arguing that leaders entrusted with public resources should live modestly rather than display excessive wealth.

“I have been Mzee’s son for 52 years but I have never sat in a Rolls Royce ever. I don’t think Mzee has sat in one either,” he said.

In another post, he doubled down on his stance against corruption.

“Our job is to serve Ugandans not ourselves. I cannot support corruption. I risked my life to make this country peaceful. Now that it is, it will not be taken by thieves. Never,” Muhoozi added.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of domestic and international pressure over corruption allegations involving Among. She was previously sanctioned by the United Kingdom over allegations linked to corruption, while civil society organisations continued to question the source of her rapidly expanding wealth during her time as one of Uganda’s most powerful political figures.

The fallout extended beyond the investigations. During the race for the Speakership of the 12th Parliament, Muhoozi publicly withdrew support for both Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, arguing that public service should be defined by accountability rather than extravagant lifestyles.

The relationship between Among and the First Family has shifted in recent months. While serving as Speaker, she frequently praised President Museveni and Muhoozi at political events, particularly in Bukedea District, where she often referred to the President as “the Father” and Muhoozi as “the Son.”

Museveni’s directive to lift the house arrest now raises questions about the future of Operation Maliza Ufisadi and whether the investigations against the former Speaker will continue after the security restrictions are removed.