Museveni mourns King Oyo, reveals monarch died of aggressive cancer

KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has mourned the death of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, revealing that the 34-year-old monarch had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.

King Oyo died on Thursday, August 27, after undergoing treatment abroad. He had received medical care in Germany before being taken to the United States, where he died.

In a condolence message issued following the king’s death, Mr Museveni said Queen Mother Best Kemigisa had informed him months earlier about her son’s illness.

The President said the government supported the Royal Family in efforts to seek treatment for the king.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family of Tooro and to all Ugandans on account of the death of the prominent Muzzukulu, His Highness Oyo, the King of Tooro at such a young age of 34,” Mr Museveni said.

“How unfair life can be!! He was orphaned while still young and he has died young.”

Mr Museveni said the king had shown potential to work with both the central and local governments to promote development in the Tooro region.

“What a loss to Tooro and Uganda,” the President said.

King Oyo was born on April 16, 1992, and became Omukama of Tooro on September 12, 1995, following the death of his father, Omukama Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

He was three years old when he inherited the throne and was widely recognised as the world’s youngest reigning monarch at the time.

For almost 31 years, King Oyo remained at the centre of Tooro’s cultural affairs, becoming one of Uganda’s most prominent traditional leaders.

His death was announced on Thursday evening by Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, who described it as an “immeasurable loss”.

The kingdom has said the succession of the crown will continue in accordance with Tooro customs and traditions. It said the late king left behind a young prince who is expected to become the next Omukama, although his identity will be disclosed at the appropriate time.

King Oyo never married. He is survived by his mother, Queen Best Kemigisa, and his sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale.

His death has prompted mourning in Tooro and across Uganda, with the kingdom beginning traditional mourning rites as preparations for his burial continue.

King Oyo was the cultural leader of the Tooro people, whose kingdom covers parts of western Uganda. During his reign, he maintained working relations with the central government and took part in cultural and development activities in the region.