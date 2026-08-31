Housing Finance Bank names Dorothy Namutebi as head mortgages and consumer banking

Kampala, Uganda: Housing Finance Bank has appointed Ms. Dorothy Namutebi as Head Mortgages and Consumer Banking, effective 10 August 2026. With more than 22 years of experience in the banking industry, including 15 years at Housing Finance Bank, Namutebi brings extensive experience in banking operations, mortgage banking, workplace banking and sustainability to her new role.

Namutebi’s appointment marks another step in a career defined by progressive leadership and a deep understanding of the Bank’s business and customers. Since joining Housing Finance Bank in April 2011 as Branch Operations Manager, she has taken on increasingly senior responsibilities, serving as Branch Manager from November 2014 to November 2015 before moving into Workplace Banking. During this period, she gained extensive exposure to the Bank’s core retail and mortgage business, working closely with home loan customers, property financing solutions, personal lending, customer acquisition, and relationship management.

She spent more than eight years as Manager, Workplace Banking, from November 2015 to January 2024, where she was responsible for managing relationships with organizations and their employees. The role gave her extensive exposure to customer needs, employer relationships and the delivery of financial solutions to different segments of the market.

In January 2024, she took on another strategic responsibility as Manager, Sustainability, a position she held until her latest appointment. Her experience in sustainability further broadened her understanding of how financial institutions can contribute to economic and social development while remaining responsive to the needs of customers and communities.

Prior to joining Housing Finance Bank, Namutebi built her banking foundation at DFCU Bank, where she worked in customer service, teller and branch operations roles between 2004 and 2008. She subsequently joined United Bank for Africa as Branch Operations Supervisor, a position she held from July 2008 to April 2011.

Namutebi’s academic and professional qualifications complement her extensive practical experience. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Management and is an ACCA Affiliate.

Reflecting on her appointment, Namutebi said:

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility and grateful for the opportunities that have shaped my journey at Housing Finance Bank over the past 15 years. Each role has given me a different perspective of our customers, our business and the impact that we can create through the right financial solutions. I look forward to bringing these experiences together in my new role and working with the team to strengthen our mortgage and consumer banking offering, deepen customer relationships and create solutions that respond to the evolving needs of Ugandans.”

In her new role, Namutebi will lead Housing Finance Bank’s Mortgage and Consumer Banking function, bringing together more than two decades of banking experience and a broad understanding of the Bank’s customers and operations. Her appointment comes as the Bank continues to strengthen its customer-focused approach and expand access to relevant housing and consumer finance solutions for Ugandans.