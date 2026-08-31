Rajiv Ruparelia’s legacy shines as Speke Resort Munyonyo hosts prestigious Pan-African global awards

Speke Resort Munyonyo became the meeting point for some of Africa’s most influential leaders, entrepreneurs, activists and diplomats on Saturday as hundreds gathered for the ninth Pan African Pyramid Global Awards and the organisation’s 12th Anniversary Dinner, where Rajiv Ruparelia’s enduring humanitarian legacy took centre stage.

The prestigious ceremony celebrated individuals and institutions whose contributions have advanced humanitarian work, entrepreneurship, leadership, governance and Africa’s broader development agenda, reaffirming the Pan African Pyramid’s mission of promoting unity and African driven solutions.

Rajiv Ruparelia was posthumously honoured with the Humanitarian Award in recognition of his lasting contribution to community development, youth empowerment, education, health and charitable initiatives that impacted communities across Uganda and beyond.

His father, businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, received the award on his behalf before pledging continued support for the annual event.

“I’m a man of few words. I will continue supporting and hosting these awards every year. We want to make this a home for the Pan African Pyramids in Uganda,” Sudhir said.

Sudhir attended the gala as Guest of Honour, adding prominence to a gathering that attracted influential voices from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, Jamaica and the United States for discussions centred on Africa’s future.

One of the evening’s defining moments came when renowned Zimbabwean Pan African scholar Bishop Joshua Maponga delivered the keynote address, urging Africans to embrace unity, strengthen continental institutions and champion home grown solutions to the continent’s challenges.

Throughout the event, speakers reflected on issues ranging from refugee protection and economic sovereignty to what they described as the enduring effects of new colonialism, while emphasising the need for decolonial approaches to governance, development and continental integration.

Several outstanding Africans were recognised during the ceremony.

Helen Nakimuli Walusimbi also received a Humanitarian Award, while South African anti apartheid activist Khanyisile Litchfield Tshabalala was honoured as a Freedom Fighter for her contribution to the liberation struggle.

Dr Frank Mugyenyi was recognised for advancing leadership in African mineral sovereignty and governance, Ghana’s Ambassador Clinton Arko Agyemang received an award for youth entrepreneurship, and Jamaican Pan Africanist Blossom Thomas was honoured for promoting African Renaissance leadership within the diaspora.

Ugandan industrialist Victoria Sugar earned the African Development Entrepreneur Award for its contribution to industrial growth and value addition, while MTN Uganda received the Lifetime Achiever Award. Prince Wasajja Kiwanuka was also recognised with the African Renaissance Award.

The celebrations concluded with a gala dinner, cake cutting ceremony and live entertainment as guests enjoyed the hospitality of Speke Resort Munyonyo, a venue that has become synonymous with hosting Uganda’s biggest international conferences, diplomatic summits and continental gatherings.

Founded by Andrew Irumba Katusabe, the Pan African Pyramid has grown into a continental platform that recognises leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and humanitarians whose work advances Pan African ideals while fostering conversations on Africa’s shared future.