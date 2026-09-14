Beyond the oil curse: Turning Uganda’s petroleum wealth into lasting development

By Ernest Peter Maiki (PhD)

Department of Chemistry, Makerere University

Uganda’s journey to commercial oil production has taken decades, from exploration and discovery to the development of oil fields and supporting infrastructure.

As the country moves closer to producing its first commercial oil, one question is increasingly dominating public debate: Will Uganda’s oil become a blessing or a curse.

The experience of some oil-producing countries has raised concerns about the so-called “resource curse”, where oil wealth is linked to corruption, conflict, environmental damage, inequality and economic instability.

Nevertheless, oil itself is not necessarily a curse. For Uganda, the challenge is how the resource utilized and whether its benefits converted into lasting economic opportunities.

Strong institutions, transparent governance, effective environmental protection and prudent management of oil revenues will be essential to ensuring that petroleum contributes to economic growth, job creation and improved livelihoods for Ugandans.

Beyond crude oil exports

Uganda must look beyond extracting and exporting, Oil is a strategic resource and industrial feedstock capable of supporting manufacturing, employment, technological advancement and economic diversification.

Through refining and further processing, crude oil can provide raw materials for lubricants, polymers, paints, adhesives and other industrial products. The petroleum sector can also contribute to cleaner household energy by expanding access to gas for cooking, reducing dependence on firewood and charcoal, slowing deforestation and helping Uganda address climate change.

Petrochemical industries can also produce plastics, synthetic fibres, rubber, detergents, fertilisers, packaging materials and construction products.

This creates an opportunity to build industries around Uganda’s petroleum resources, promote entrepreneurship and technology transfer, and increase domestic value addition rather than remaining primarily a crude-oil exporter.

Uganda’s petroleum opportunity

Uganda’s oil story is centred in the Albertine Graben, where two major projects are expected to drive commercial production.

The Tilenga Project, located in parts of Buliisa and Nwoya, is expected to produceup to 190,000 barrels of crude oil per dayat peak production, while theKingfisher Development Projectin Kikuube is expected to produceabout40,000 barrels per day.

Combined, the two projects could deliver approximately 230,000 barrels per dayat peak production.

However, the significance of Uganda’s petroleum resources goes beyond the volume of crude oil produced. If well managed, these investments could create jobs; stimulate local industries, increase government revenues and support broader economic development.

Jobs, skills and innovation

The petroleum industry can stimulate economic activity well beyond the oil fields.

As the sector develops, Uganda will need engineers, scientists, geologists, technicians and skilled artisans to support exploration, production, refining and related industrial activities.

The industry can also create opportunities for businesses in transportation, logistics, construction, catering, security, waste management, information technology and environmental services.

To maximise these opportunities, universities and research institutions must prepare for the emerging industrial sector by strengthening training and research in petroleum chemistry, refining, petrochemical processing, environmental management, and materials science and lower-carbon technologies.

Development must protect the environment

Oil development must not come at the expense of the environment.

Uganda’s petroleum resources occur in a sensitive region containing lakes, rivers, wetlands, wildlife habitats, agricultural land and protected areas.

Responsible development will require effective management of produced water and petroleum waste.

It will also require prevention of oil spills, rapid response when spills occur, protection of Lake Albert and surrounding ecosystems, management of emissions and continuous environmental monitoring.

Building beyond the petroleum era

The global energy system is moving towards cleaner and more diversified sources of energy. Uganda should therefore utilise its petroleum opportunity strategically while preparing for a diversified and progressively lower-carbon economy.

The ultimate measure of success should not simply be the number of barrels produced.

It should also be measured by the industries created, jobs generated, skills developed, enterprises strengthened, technologies transferred and livelihoods improved.

Oil is neither inherently a blessing nor a curse. It is a finite resource, whose impact is determined by how it is managed, processed, utilised and invested.

Uganda’s greatest opportunity is therefore not merely to produce oil, but to transform petroleum wealth into lasting human, industrial and technological capital.

Oil is not the curse. The real curse would be failing to transform a finite natural resource into lasting national development.