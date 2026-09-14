Police seal PFF offices, arrest activist ahead of planned march

KAMPALA — Police have sealed off the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) offices in Kampala and arrested an activist as security forces moved to block a planned opposition procession on Monday.

The PFF offices on Katonga Road in Nakasero were surrounded by anti-riot police, Field Force Unit officers and traffic personnel from the morning hours.

The party said activist Maddo Isaac was arrested while trying to access the offices.

“One of our activists, Isaac Maddo, has been violently bundled up and detained simply for attempting to access our offices,” PFF said in a statement posted on X.

The party said it had notified police about a planned peaceful procession from its headquarters to the Chief Justice’s office, where members intended to deliver a petition calling for action over the continued detention of opposition leaders.

The procession was scheduled for 11 am.

Police deployments and roadblocks were reported along Katonga Road, including near Freeway Hotel and the Tanzanian Embassy, with officers also deployed on surrounding roads.

The party had earlier said it sought police security and guidance to ensure the procession was conducted peacefully.

PFF Deputy Chairman for Buganda, Dr Lulume Bayiga, said the party had formally notified the Inspector General of Police about the planned demonstration.

The procession was expected to focus on the continued detention of former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye, Hajji Obeid Lutale and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Besigye has been in detention since his arrest in Nairobi in November 2024 and faces treason-related charges.

Lukwago was arrested in June and charged with misprision of treason. He has also represented Besigye as his lawyer.

PFF has demanded bail and, in cases where necessary, medical attention for the detained opposition figures.

By Monday afternoon, police had not publicly given a detailed explanation for the cordon around the PFF headquarters or Mr Maddo’s arrest.

The deployment prevented the planned procession from proceeding as announced.