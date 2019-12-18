The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Stanley Ntagali and Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda have launched the first ever Archbishop Janani Luwum Foot Pilgrimage.

The Pilgrimage will begin on January 29, 2019 at Namirembe Cathedral and end on February 14, 2019 in Mucwini Kitgum ahead of Janani Luwum Day, commemorated every year on February 16th, since 2015.

Archbishop Ntagali said the pilgrimage is aimed at evoking spiritual and historical milestones of the late bishop, remembrance and thanksgiving for the extraordinary life of Archbishop Luwum. He said it is also an opportunity for renewal and deepening of faith of Christians in Uganda.

He said the pilgrimage also aims at unifying Christians from various denominations, humility and fellowship, ‘emulating the witness and example of Archbishop Janani as a role model for our world today.’

“I have the pleasure to announce that Church of Uganda has initiated a foot pilgrimage to Mucwini in Kitgum in remembrance of Archbishop Janani Luwum, the Martyr of the 21st Century,” he said at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala.

This Pilgrimage will be led by the Church of Uganda, but is open for all Christians who feel called to undertake this devotion. “That is why we have sent out invitation to all Christian brothers and sisters, through Uganda joint Christian council (UJCC),” he said.

Those who wish to participate in the pilgrimage are encouraged to register in their parishes and places of worship. Ntagali however urged those who may not be able to participate in this historic journey of faith to support the pilgrimage by sponsoring pilgrims.

He commended the Planning Committee for the pilgrimage, under the chairmanship of the Provincial Secretary which is proceeding well with planning and arrangements. “Am very certain that it will keep the public informed as the arrangements unfold over the next several weeks.”

He lauded government for gazetting February 16th as Archbishop Janani Luwum Day which is a public holiday for the country to celebrate the life of the late bishop who was killed on February 16, 1977 under orders of former President Idi Amin after the late clergyman blamed the dictator for his regime’s cruelty. Official accounts Bishop Luwum say he died in a car crash, which is disputed as it said to have been stage managed.

Dr Rugunda commended the Late Archbishop Janani Luwum for standing for the truth and preaching against bad governance, dictatorship and lawlessness. He pledged government’s total support towards the pilgrimage.