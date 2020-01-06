Police have today morning arrested Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine after blocking his scheduled consultative meeting for the 2021 Presidential election at Our Lady of Good Counsel church in Gayaza, Catholic Parish.

Arrested alongside him include People Power Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, Latif Ssebagala, Benjamin Katana and Lewis Rubongoya. They have since been taken to Kasangati Police station.

While Kyagulanyi planned the consultation meetings under Sect. 3 of the Presidential Elections Act, the police accuse him of acting in contravention of Sect 13 of Public Order Management Act

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said they had received the letter and they will be checking today if he had fulfilled the requirements as asked for by the police under the provisions of the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

“He is supposed to notify the area LC1, police and the authorities then when the meeting is taking place we go and access whether the requirements are in place,” Mr Enanga said.

Police have also arrested a number People Power coordinators as it continues to heavily deploy at Our Lady Of Good Counsel Gayaza, Catholic Parish a place scheduled to host Bobi Wine’s first consultative meeting.

Those arrested include Kasangati mayor Tony Ssempebwa who heads Bobi Wine‘s elections teams.

Police have since ordered tent and music service providers off the place arguing the grounds are open and consultations should be in closed spaces.