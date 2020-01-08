The titular head of Kibuli-based Muslim faction, Prince Kasimu Nakibinge has praised the former Press Secretary of President Idi Amin, Hajj Edris Mayanja Njuki who passed on last evening.

Njuki died of Kidney failure at the age of 71 years. This morning, the body of the late, also a veteran Journalist, was taken to Kibuli mosque in Kampala for the Muslim faithful to pay their last respects.

“The late Njuki served in the government on Idi Amin in late 1970s, he was fairly a young man but served with dedication and honor. He was not corrupt but straight forward fellow, he had a high sense of humor and was down to earth. I wish to pay tribute to everything he was able to serve especially in the Muslim community.” Nakibinge said.

Nakibinge urged government to divert more resources to health sector noting that it is so expensive for people to access quality medical facilities.

Deputy Katikkiro, Taha Kawaase praised him for always guiding them as they serve the Buganda kingdom. “We pray for God to grant him eternal life. It is God who created him and it is God who has taken him. May his soul rest in peace” he said.

Born in 1947 in Buikwe District, Njuki went to Makerere College School before joining Kibuli Senior Secondary School. After Kibuli in 1968, he joined the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as an assistant information officer.

He later joined UTV and it was from there that he was picked to go to England for further training at the BBC headquarters. He was assigned to do live reporting for Radio Uganda and the press section based at Nakasero. The press section was responsible for distributing news items to government newspapers and other media outlets.

The deceased was sucked after picking a call of someone asking whether president Obote has been toppled. Having known Amin for some good time, Njuki was recruited into Amin’s press unit after the downfall of Obote and he worked with Amin all through until when he was toppled in 1979.