Kampala Parents’ School has maintained its top spot slot in the 2019 Primary Leaving Exams that we released today.

The school has always topped in the previous years in similar examinations making it a number one top destination for parents to enroll their children.

The school was chosen as a venue for the release of the 2019 PLE results by the First Lady who is also the Minister of Education and Sports.

According to the School head teacher Ms Daphine Kato, she praised good performance on teachers who did a lot of research and teaching. She also praised the pupils for discipline and hardworking.

Some of Kampala Parents pupils who score aggregate 4

“I am grateful for this achievement, it is no mean achievement and I want to thank members of staff especially 2019 primary seven teachers, the well-disciplined pupils but above all school directors for providing everything on time” Ms Kato said.

Kampala Parents registered 15 candidates with aggregate 4s, 16 candidates scored aggregate 5 and 22 candidates had aggregate 6. The school registered 174 candaiates in division one and 54 candidates in division two.

The school is owned by city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia.

A total of 695, 804 candidates from 13, 475 centres or schools registered for PLE in 2019 and out of this number, 473,893 accounting for 68.2 per cent were from Universal Primary Education (UPE) while 221,912 accounting for 31.8 per cent were from private centres.

While releasing results, UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odong revealed that Social Studies and English as best done subject while Mathematics and Science were performed poorly.