The Aswa Regional Police Commander, SSP Ezekiel Emitu is rumoured to be headed fro bigger assignment in police as he is expected to take over the Kampala Metropolitan Police.

According to impeccable sources, list of who is to be transferred, retained and maintained in the force is over and the list was more less out if it wasn’t recalled for a few changes.

The Current KMP commander Commissioner of Police Moses Kafeero who was appointed in April in 2018 will be promoted and elevated to another senior assignment.

Police has a placement, recruitment and transfer policy to ensure that transfers and deployments are conducted in a fair and transparent manner based on the approved structure of the police under public service.

According to this policy, the IGP can transfer any police officer at or below the level of director. He also delegates some responsibilities to the human resource director for placement of the transferred officers.

In forthcoming reshuffle, IGP Martin Okoth Ochola is expected transfer and make new appointments of commissioners, assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), regional police commanders (RPCs), superintendents of police (SPs), and division police commanders (DPCs), among others.

In 2015, Emitu was transferred from Nalufenya base command to PTS Kabalye and appointed as deputy commandant of the school, he also handled the youth programme at the centre of excellence in community policing at the school. He was later in 2016, promoted to the rank of senior superintendent of police.

SSP Emitu once served in Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) before being transferred to Aswa as regional police commander (RPC) in 2018.