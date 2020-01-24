Pastor Jessica Kayanja, the wife to Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Cathedral, has praised her husband as the best thing that ever happened to her life.

The gorgeous Jessica was on Friday all praises on social media as she wished hubby Kayanja happy birthday. “Happy birthday to you, the Love of my life,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“Happy Birthday to a loving Husband, an amazing father to our children and an anointed vessel. Robert, you are my counselor and yet my greatest support, my leader and yet the one who tends to serve me the most, my boss at work and yet I can still say you are my best friend,” Jessica said.

She asked God to grant her husband more years in service. “May God grant you many more years in his service and may He continue to accord you the honor of showcasing the Holy Spirit,” she posted.