Male candidates have significantly performed better than females in the just released 2019 Uganda certificate of education (UCE) examination results. Females have however exhibited good performances in English subject even though boys still performed better in Mathematics and other sciences.

The examination results were released by the first lady Janet Kataaha Museveni who doubles as minister of education and sport. She said the teaching of English language has degenerated to encouraging learners to cram content that consists of very complicated words noting that this needs to stop as it is not helping students.

According to the Executive Secretary of Uganda national examination board (UNEB), Daniel Odong, UNEB registered 337770 for 2019 UCE exams however only 333060 appeared for exams.

Alluding to results, 9.9 per cent of male students passed in division and only 6.8 percent of the females got first grade. Grade two; 19.6 per cent males, 15.5 per cent females. Grade three; 24.9 per cent males and 22.5 per cent female. Grade four; 39.7 per cent males and 46.3 females. Division nine; 6.8 per cent male and 8.8 female.

He said overall performance improved with 92.2 per cent passing compared to 87.2 percent in the previous years. Failure rate dropped significantly from 12.8 per cent to 7.8 per cent. Malpractice cases Reduced from 1825 in 2018 to 1262. The cases are alluded to teachers providing assistance to the students during practical and students copying from one another particularly in the science subjects.

“A total of 410 special needs candidates registered for the 2019 UCE examination, as compared to 357 in 2018. These consisted of the blind, those with low vision, the deaf, and the dyslexics and physically handicapped.”

“A total of 1,262 candidates’ results withheld in accordance with the law, and to give the affected a fair hearing. This number was 1,825 in 2018. After the hearing of case, last year the board cancelled 1086 candidates and released the rest.”

The minister implored teachers to ensure that learners assess all the learning in the curriculum saying the entire curriculum and co-curricular activities are meant to develop the learners in a holistic manner.

“Malpractice at UCE2019 level has significantly reduced. We should recognize UNEB’s efforts in making this happen. It should be viewed as a way of fighting corruption,” she said.