Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) lawyers led by Fred Eddie Mukasa Lugalambi are currently in Hague coordinating with international lawyers in working out preliminary procedures a head of the final event of filing a petition against President Yoweri Museveni.

Last year, FDC launched signature collection campaign aimed at dragging president Museveni and his accomplices to the international criminal court (ICC) over gross violation of human rights.

According to former president of FDC, Dr. Col. Kizza Besigye, they aimed at collecting two million signatures from 128 districts that makeup the country. He also warned all security officers who take part in violation of human rights.

Alluding to the statement released by FDC, lawyers have met with legal officers working with the office of ICC prosecutor in order to establish the modalities of presenting evidences and the list of petitioners.

“In our petition which is ready for filing, we are petitioning ICC prosecutor to undertake the process of ICC Act leading to the indictment of President Museveni and his accomplishes,” reads in part of the statement. The party however claimed that the process of collecting signatures will take due course to give chance to other victims and witnesses to participate.

The party applauded all who have appended their signatures both online and ICC form despite all intimidations. “Whoever appended his signature is a hero of struggle and we congratulate them,” they added.

Last year, Kasese leaders, including the former leader of opposition (LOP) in parliament who doubles as the Kasese woman MP, Winnie Kiiza, threatened to reconsider the dragging of president Museveni, Maj. Gen peter Elwelu and Assistant Inspector General of Police Asuman Mugenyi to International criminal Court (ICC) over the attack of Rwenzururu kingdom in 2016 and blocking of king Charles Wesley Mumbere from attending the burial ceremony of his mother.

In December 2016, a group of Members of Parliament from the Rwenzori sub-region, petitioned ICC, requesting for investigations into the infamous Kasese killings. Over 100 civilians were killed during the assault and scores left injured, with the king currently facing terrorism prosecution.