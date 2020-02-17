The High Court in Kampala has this Monday morning convicted Brian Bagyenda, son to Internal Security Organisation Director General Col. Frank Bagyenda Kaka, to 32 year jail for the murdering his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.

Brian Bagyenda and two others have been sentenced to 32 years in jail for murdering Ndejje University Student, Enid Twijukye on January 4, 2017

Bagyenda and the co-accused Innocent Bainomugish and Vincent Rwahwire were in court when the ruling was delivered. They are accused of murdering Twijukye at Bagyenda’s home in Luzira.

The judge Moses Kawumi based his decision on 16 witnesses, who pinned the accused to the murder. Judge Kawumi said Bagyenda was conscious of his actions, when he killed his girlfriend after finding photographs of another man in her phone.

Brian Bagyenda had her girlfriend strangled in his bedroom at home (in Luzira) with the help of his co-accused Innocent Bainomugisha 24, a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire 28, a casual labourer.

Evidence showed that Bagyenda paid the accomplice Bainomugisha Shs30, 000 to execute the murder, and to facilitate the disposal of the dead body to Namanve where it was found. He however, declined to say anything after the sentence was passed, though his co-accused pleaded for a lighter sentence.

In December 2018, Brian Bagyenda confessed to the murder and applied for a plea bargain in the High Court, seeking a lenient sentence.

The prosecution states that Twijukye left home on January3, 2017, but never returned home. Her sister later got concerned when the deceased did not return after some time and called different family members to establish her whereabouts but to no avail. Investigations were carried out to determine who the last person with the deceased was, and her old phone at home showed frequent calls to a one Bayyenda who was known as her boyfriend.