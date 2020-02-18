City lawyer, Deox Tibeingana has dragged Kampala metropolitan police commander Moses Kafeero, to Court for illegally detaining him.

According the application, Tibeingana seeks Shs 2.7 billion for damages, illegal detention and invading his property. Deox also sued Vijay Reddy and Visare Uganda Limited.

Tibeingana was early this month arrested at Uganda House and detained at Central police station (CPS) over shs1.6b debt.

The lawyer was later produced before the court and ordered to businessman Vijay Reddy of Visare Uganda Limited a total of $448,008 (sh1.6b). The debt stems from a 2015 case in which court directed him to pay.

Through his lawyers led by David Ssempala, Tibeingana pleaded with the court which later gave him up to February 28 to clear the debt.

“Whereas the judgment debtor Tibeingana was adjudged by order of this court in 11% arbitral award no.25 of 2015 ordered to pay $357,592 and against $250,000 from October 31, 2013, up to full payment which now stands at $1600, 416 making the outstanding executable amount now at $518,008 less amount paid of $70,000 thus a total of $448,008 and whereas the said sum has not been paid to the said decree-holder in satisfaction of the said decree,” reads in part of the 2013 court ruling.

According to New Vision, Tibeingana formerly owned the $3million (shs11billion) Rivonia suites located in Mbuya which was arguably the most expensive hotel in the area.

The hotel which had 16 suites that ran as hotel, 14 two-bedroom apartments, and a luxurious health club was known as Health City was opened but 2012 but shortly after the businessman lost if he mortgaged it to money lenders.