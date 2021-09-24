Kampala High Court has dismissed the electoral petition challenging the election of Busiro North MP Paul Nsubuga.

In February, Edgar Lubadde, ran to court challenging the election of Nsubuga on grounds that he lacked the requisite academic qualifications to contest for that seat. Lubadde avers that Nsubuga’s real name is Peter Mukalazi and his traceable academic journey ended at Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE.

Appearing before Kampala High Court Judge Winfred Nabisinde, Court fixed the hearing of the petition for 31 August and 1st September to determine the ground of alleged lack of education where a number of witnesses including Paul Nsubuga’s mother Agnes Nabawanuka will be examined among other witnesses.

Justice Nabisinde declined the new evidence that was presented to the court by Edgar Lubadde the loser in the Busiro North Parliamentary elections who accuses Busiro North MP Paul Nsubuga of Identity theft. The judge ruled that the new evidence of forgery of nomination forms was being smuggled into court, yet it was not pleaded anywhere in the petition.

Nsubuga has since said that that he was born and baptized as Peter Mukalazi and at birth, he was described as the son of the late Mathias Kibuuka and Agnes Nabawanuka the same names he used for PLE in the year 2002 at Bukerere St. Charles Lwanga.

However, Nsubuga states that later his mother told him of his true father was the late Charles Mbabali who was a soldier in UPDF and when he was introduced to the family of the late Mbabali, he was named Paul Nsubuga a name he used to re-sit for Primary Leaving Examinations in 2003 at Ssentema Catholic Primary School under the index number 64281/035” all which is supported by an affidavit.