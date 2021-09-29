Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West Legislator Allan Ssewanyana have been remanded to Kigo Prison.

The two were re-arrested moments after being released from Kigo government Prison. Appearing before Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeitesi, they were slapped with new charges of murder allegedly committed at Kissekka village in Lwengo district.

Prosecution avers that that Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya and others still at large 2nd August 2021 at Kisekka B Village, Kankamba Parish, Kisekka Sub- County in Lwengo district with malice aforethought killed Bwanika Joseph.

Last week, Masaka High Court Judge Nakintu Victoria released Ssegirinya and his counterpart Ssewanyana on Shs 20 million cash bail each and bonded each of their sureties with Shs 100 million non cash.

They are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

They in tandem have been remanded till 13th October 2021.