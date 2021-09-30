The High Court in Mbale has dismissed an electoral petition challenging the victory of Connie Nakayenze Galiwango as Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament.

In February, Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer petitioned the court challenging the election of Connie Galiwango. According to Wanyoto, the election was marred with violence, voter bribery and intimidation of voters.

According to Electoral Commission results, who Connie Galiwango contested as an Independent candidate after losing the NRM primaries to Wanyoto, polled 40,729 votes while Ms Wanyoto got 25,276 votes in the January 14 general election.

In his ruling, Justice Andrew Byabashaija dismissed Lydia Wanyoto Mutende’s election petition dismissed with costs.

“Galiwango resoundingly won the election with 40,729 votes against the 25,276 votes. That is a wild margin given that there were four other candidates in the race. The success of such a winning candidate at election cannot be interfered with or taken away without any justification. It should be upheld, having found that the petitioner is not entitled to any remedies. The petition is therefore, dismissed in its entirety with costs to first and second respondent,” he ruled.

However Wanyoto vowed to appeal against Justice Andrew Byabashaija’s ruling.