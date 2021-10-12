The Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah has launched Marie Stopes Hospital and Maternity at forest mall. The Hospital will provide maternity, family planning, medical consultation services and general medical services to the public in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Oulanyah applauded Marie Stopes for its contribution to the health system of Uganda.

“No more rhetoric, it’s time for action. Time to do whatever is necessary to enlist the vulnerable, especially those with multiple vulnerabilities. It’s good to have passion, but it is better to have compassion. Do the right thing humanely, you need to have compassion.”

The speaker said that while attending a UN women meeting, he learned that fewer women were going to hospitals even with the surge in teenage pregnancy thus needing a remedy to the crisis at hand.

“There is a need to create a network with partners to increase outreach more so to the vulnerable people in the communities. There is a need to track the child’s progress even after they leave the hospital”. There is a need to get people to know about the existence of the newly launched Marie Stopes maternity hospital.” he said

Ahead of the launch of the health facility, the Country Director of Marie Stopes Dr. Carole Sekimpi is aimed at ensuring Safe motherhood.

“Safe motherhood is here to address avoidable factors that cause death during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period. Every effort is needed and is a step closer to ending maternal mortality and neonatal morbidity,” she said.

She said: “The country loses 14-15 women everyday due to unsafe motherhood. We need to get the message out there and fight for safe Motherhood. Safe Motherhood is a must. Motherhood starts at conception. It is of high importance that safe Motherhood practices start right at that time. That’s why activities of proper health care are in stages during pregnancy, delivery and post-delivery.”

“We look forward to receiving you at our new hospital at Forest mall. We continue to assure you of quality service, and we respect our client confidentiality at all times.” she said

Dr. Andrew Chakura said each pregnancy is risky and it’s recommended that pregnant mother’s should seek antenatal care at least eight times through their pregnancy.

He said: “Pregnant mothers should embrace having a balanced diet more so of local foods as the food basket in Uganda is enriched with all the appropriate nutrients.”