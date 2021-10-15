Businessman Mukesh Shukla Mambubai alias Shumuk has conceded defeat in his electoral petition against Joel Ssenyonyi as the Nakawa West Member of Parliament.

In March 2021, Mukesh Shukla petitioned court challenging Ssenyonyi’s victory. In the affidavits Mukesh averred the election process was marred with violence and voter bribery. In May Mukesh amended his petition, introducing other grounds which included among others questioning the MP’s academic documents.

In his ruling, Justice Isaac Muwata declared Ssenyonyi the legitimate MP for Nakawa West on grounds that Mukesh Shukla Mambubai failed to adduce enough evidence. “The petition is hereby dismissed with costs,” the judge ruled.

Following the court ruling, Shumuk said; “On behalf of Nakawa West voters, we congratulate Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi to win the petition No.9 of 2021 for Nakawa West. The sentiments and concerns of the voters in the area towards; Improved focus on Accountable Development Oriented Polices and Transparency of Parliament continues.”

“The struggle remains as an agenda to Parliament and Electoral Commission to reflect voices of wananchi in the representation to contribute in 2026; poverty alleviation program with prosperity for all grassroots residents/Green leadership/human self-esteem and peace remains the focus.”

“I thank on behalf of all voters/residents/GEL team/participants/E.C and judiciary for all the support, co-operation and encouragement towards self and participative thriving democracy of Uganda based on individual merit and progressive ideology from majority of friendly Ugandans,” he added.

Ssenyonyi polled 31,653 votes, his closest rival, NRM’s Margaret Zziwa Nantongo came second with 9,450 votes, DP’s Kenneth Paul Kakande garnered posit 2,780 votes, the FDC candidate Wilberforce Kyambadde came fourth with 1,512 votes and the Independent candidate Acer Godfrey Okot 931 votes.

Mukesh came seventh with 806 votes followed by Robert Asiimwe with 668 votes, Christine Gloria Katusiime 479 votes, PPP’s Robert Kasozi 300 votes, Zachariah Isabirye 280, Aisha Wanyama 239 votes and Emmanuel Tebisuula Sserumaga came last with 196 votes.