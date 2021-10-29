The Head of Youth at Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) political party, Matanda Abubaker has been appointed a Grade one Magistrate.

Matanda is among the 47 people that have been appointed to the Office of the Magistrate Grade One by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He first served as a youth leader in NRM before he moved on to support former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi.

After falling with Mbabazi, Matanda tried FDC but was short-lived and he opted for Mugisha Muntu where he was elected as Head of the youth until he was appointed Magistrate. His father, Hussein Matanda is a former RDC.

Hon. Justice Benjamin I Kabiito, the Chairperson JSC communicated that the appointments were the largest number of judicial officers ever appointed by the Commission in one go. They include 17 Males and 30 Female.

The recruitment is in fulfillment of the expanded Judiciary structure whose goal is to have Magistrate Grade Ones deployed at every county. This is to improve access to justice for People in a county and reduce litigation.

The appointments were an outcome of a JSC Meeting which was held on the 28th of October 2021, at the Commission’s headquarters in Kampala. The new appointees have undergone a series of competence tests as well as oral interviews by the Commission.

The appointed Grade one Magistrates are; Matanda Abubaker, Wemesa Caroline, Obol Conrad Oroya, Twongyeire Joshua, Olupot Pascal, Ariokot Esther Joyce, Tabaruka Rachael, Namankati Annet, Nassuna Sharon, Acidri Bridget, Agelun Winfred, Nangobi Jackie, Avako Specioza, Nalubowa Mary Goret, Tusasirwe Jonard, Nasasiira Bridget, Bamukunda Caroline Clinah, Ayola Angela, Okiror Edmund Okwi.

Others are; Muwonge William, Namwanje Rehmur, Nakazzi Mary Gorreti Nakazzi, Murungi Esther, Nyakato Moreen, Nyero Patrick, Magara Robert, Akello Rebecca, Wamimbi Jonathan, Kebirungi Natukunda Joy, Namudiba Sandra Agnes, Nakibuuka Fiona, Mayanja Philip Mukasa, Nanyanzi Pamela, Amongine Eva Oteu, Akoko Patrick, Kemigisha Millicent, Naluyima Victoria, Namayanja Victoria, Ochieng Yafesi, Wakayemba Martin, Kyoshabire Caroline, Afoyorwoth Winny Epiphany, Babu Waiswa, Opio Francis, Busulwa Ivan, Agumaasiimwe Damalie, Mazimwe Lilian.