Two police officers based at Nakasozi/Nakasengere Police Post in Kiboga District have been gunned downed by attackers in civilian clothes.

The incident took place at 7.30pm today. Reports further indicate the two guns were taken by the killers.

Police CID Spokesperson Charles Twine confirmed the development described it as unfortunate, “It is true and we have sent a team on ground. It is unfortunate” he said.

This is the third incident involving an attack on police officers within Wamala Region.

The first incident occurred on December 1 and second on December 8. On December 8, police said it was investigating a double murder of two of its officers and aggravated robbery of their guns, on December 7, 2021, at around 4pm, at Sebobo village in Sekanyonyi Town Council.

The two deceased officers include; CPL Alfred Okech and PC Moses Kigongo.

According to PRO of Wamala Region, ASP Racheal Kawala, the officers were responding to an alleged complaint by two victims who claimed they had been robbed of proceeds from their tomato business. One of them identified himself as Sulaiman Kananya of Nansana. They further allege that the public had arrested one whom they were threatening to lynch to death.