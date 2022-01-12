The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hudu Hussein has given all street vendors and hawkers up to January 16, 2022 before they are to be forced off the streets.

Late last year, the RCC issued a statement ordering all the hawkers and vendors to vacate Kampala streets by January 10th in attempts to decongest the capital city.

“As we all know, 10th January came and it has gone. Some vendors and hawkers are still selling on the streets. I am appealing to them now. Please leave the streets within five days from today. The concerned security agencies in Kampala have given the vendors and hawkers a grace period within which to leave the streets. Instead of 10th January, we are now saying leave by 16th,” Hussein said.

He asked those vendors to relocate to Usafi market or wandegeya markets in peace before they will be forced to do so.

“USAFI and Wandegeya markets are almost empty. The amount of money government invested in building these markets is unaccountable for. And some among the political showbiz masters in Kampala think nothing should be done,” Hussein said adding; “The simple issue of vendors being relocated from streets to the Markets has been politicized.”

The RCC appreciated the vendors and hawkers that have moved to the markets so far adding that more changes are bound to happen in this city for the good of the city and no one can stop them so long as it’s in the best interests of the City.

“I want to appreciate the vendors and hawkers that have moved to the markets so far. You have done the right think. My hope is that no force at all should be used. I expect all well meaning people of Kampala to understand that this is for the good not just of Kampala but of Uganda as well. Therefore, whether by consent or force, I thank those that have relocated to the markets from the streets. More changes are bound to happen in this city for the good of the city and no one can stop them so long as it’s in the best interests of the City.”

“Please I appeal to you my mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters vending on streets. It is for your own good. I am pleading with you now because on 16th January, we may have a team in Kampala Streets to help you leave. It is better for you to leave unassisted. We want to believe that by Sunday, the vendors will have heeded to this call. Thank you,” he added.

Over the years, KCCA has made several attempts to get vendors off the streets but in vain. Some hawkers and vendors vowed not to leave the streets due to lack of capacity to afford rent expenses and taxes, and also the fact that they were afraid of losing customers.

Most of the vendors in the city trade in small household items like clothes, kitchenware, shoes, and fruits.