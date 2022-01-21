Following the conclusion of the Group Stage of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, the pairings of the Round of 16 matches are now known.

Winners and runners-up from each of the six groups qualified for the last 16. They were joined by the four best-ranked third-place teams.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso advanced from Group A, while Senegal and Guinea progressed from Group B. Morocco and Gabon qualified from Group C, while Nigeria and Egypt advanced out of Group D.

Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea finished 1st and 2nd respectively in Group E and Mali finished top of Group F ahead of Gambia.

Cape Verde, Malawi, Tunisia and Comoros ended up finishing in the best third-place finish spots the end of the group stage.

Sunday 23 January 2022

Burkina Faso v Gabon (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Nigeria v Tunisia (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Monday 24 January 2022

Guinea v Gambia (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Cameroon v Comoros (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday 25 January 2022

Senegal v Cape Verde (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Morocco v Malawi (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde)

Wednesday 26 January 2022

Cote d’Ivoire v Egypt (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Mali v Equatorial Guinea (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)