Paradise Island’s white sands to elevate Lake Victoria beauty as Easter opening nears

Lake Victoria is about to get a sparkling new gem. Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s Paradise Island, with its pristine white sands, swaying palms and crystal-clear waters, is preparing to welcome visitors this Easter, promising a luxurious yet serene escape right in the heart of Uganda.

From the moment one steps onto its powdery beaches, the island offers a visual feast: the soft white sand contrasting against the deep blue of the lake, gentle waves lapping at the shore and panoramic views that stretch to the horizon.

It’s a peaceful backdrop for photography, relaxation, or simply soaking in the calm rhythm of Africa’s largest lake.

Paradise Island is not just a getaway; it is a redefinition of lakeside beauty, combining nature’s untouched charm with carefully designed leisure facilities.

Paradise Island is a place where people can experience the magic of Lake Victoria in a way they never have before. Every corner of Paradise Island is designed to delight the senses.

Beyond its breathtaking beaches, the island offers a variety of activities for all types of visitors. Guests can enjoy boat cruises, beach volleyball, sunset walks, and guided nature trails. Families can have picnics in designated leisure spots, couples can retreat to quiet corners for romantic moments, and adventurers can explore the lake’s sparkling waters or capture the island’s beauty through photography.

Paradise Island has an eco-friendly design with modern amenities. Conservation of vegetation, careful management of waste, and sustainable construction make Paradise Island a model for responsible tourism in Uganda.