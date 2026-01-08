Mityana–Mubende road progress stands at 32%, set for completion in March 2027

Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Katumba Wamala, has provided a detailed update on the status of the Mityana–Mubende road reconstruction and associated town road upgrades, saying the project is making progress despite significant financial challenges that have slowed momentum.

Addressing officials during an inspection tour of road works this todsy, Gen. Wamala said the cumulative physical progress of the Mityana–Mubende project stands at 32.40 percent as of December 2025. The main road spans 86 kilometres, while an additional 14 kilometres of urban roads within Mityana Town form part of the overall contract.

“The road is progressing, but the pace has been affected by funding constraints which have delayed several phases of the works,” Gen. Wamala said.

He noted that contractors have resumed activities after periods of slow or halted work due to delayed payments.

The project, which commenced in 2021 has faced repeated setbacks because of financial shortfalls. Originally expected to be completed earlier, the timeline has now been rescheduled to March 2027 to accommodate delays caused by funding gaps.

Gen. Wamala said his visit marks the beginning of an extended review of key road projects as he crosses from the Central region into the Western region, underlining the government’s commitment to infrastructure development that is critical to Uganda’s Vision 2040 goals.

The reconstruction contract was awarded to Energo Project Company Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of the Serbian firm Energo­projekt Niskogradnja A.D., at an initial cost of approximately Shs395 billion (about $105 million). The works include widening the road, stabilising the pavement, constructing wider shoulders, improving drainage channels and culverts, and bringing the surface up to modern standards. The contractor is also responsible for upgrading the 14 kilometres of town roads in Mityana.

However, the project has been hampered by delayed payments to the contractor, forcing the temporary suspension of works and the accumulation of claims. By mid‑2025, the contractor had submitted 17 Interim Payment Certificates totaling Shs165.19 billion, of which 16 had been paid, reflecting efforts to clear arrears and bring activities back on track.

Funding constraints have also forced the ministry to adjust priorities across the national road programme, affecting multiple strategic corridors and contributing to the slow implementation of several critical projects. A broader funding shortfall of about Shs2.472 trillion has been reported for the national roads sector in the 2025/26 financial year, underscoring the challenge of meeting delivery timelines amid tight fiscal conditions.

The Mityana–Mubende corridor serves as a vital link between central and western Uganda, facilitating trade, the movement of agricultural produce and access to services. But road users have increasingly expressed concern about deteriorating sections of the highway, which have slowed travel, raised transport costs and posed safety risks due to potholes and uneven surfaces.

Gen. Wamala said the road inspections aim to monitor progress, identify bottlenecks, and ensure corrective measures are implemented, reinforcing the government’s resolve to deliver improved road infrastructure that supports economic growth and regional connectivity.

He reiterated the importance of steady funding releases and timely payment to contractors to avoid further disruptions and ensure that roads like Mityana–Mubende are completed efficiently and to the expected standards.

With the project now targeting completion in March 2027, the ministry has pledged to maintain oversight and engagement with stakeholders, including local leaders and engineers, to safeguard progress and ensure the road meets functionality, safety, and durability expectations upon completion.