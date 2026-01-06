Uganda, NAM States condemn U.S attacks on Venezuela at UN Security Council

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), representing 121 member states and chaired by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda has condemned alleged acts of aggression by the United States against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The statement was delivered on behalf of NAM by the Ugandan delegation at an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on January 5, 2026, addressing threats to international peace and security.

“The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) categorically condemns the act of aggression perpetrated by the United States of America against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, since the early hours of 03 January 2026, which included armed attacks against civilian and military locations in the capital city of Caracas, as well as in various other cities of the Venezuelan territory,” the joint statement read.

According to NAM, the attacks violate the purposes and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law, amounting to an act of war that threatens both regional and global stability.

“The attacks in question… constitute an act of war against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela that undermines both regional and international peace, security and stability, while also threatening the very right to life of the Venezuelan people,” the statement added.

The 121-member bloc demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and called for full respect of Venezuela’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and inalienable right to self-determination.

“The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) demands the immediate cessation of all hostilities against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and inalienable right to self-determination of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and that those responsible for these ongoing acts of aggression be held accountable,” the statement read in part.

The joint statement also emphasized the importance of respecting the immunities and protections afforded to Heads of State and Government under international law.

“The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) reaffirms the inviolability of the immunities accorded to Heads of State and Government under international law, which constitute a fundamental pillar of sovereign equality, peaceful coexistence, and stable international relations,” the statement said.

NAM further expressed solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela, cautioning that military solutions cannot resolve international disputes.

“The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) reiterates its full solidarity with the People and Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at this critical time and insists that military solutions are not viable avenues for addressing any issue that may be of concern between members of the international community,” the statement concluded.

The Security Council session was convened amid conflicting reports regarding the status of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, following the alleged attacks. Some media outlets and opposition sources claimed he had been detained or placed under arrest, though these reports have been denied by the Venezuelan government, which maintains that Maduro remains in power.

President Maduro, who has led Venezuela since 2013 has repeatedly accused the United States of seeking regime change through sanctions, political interference and covert operations. His administration insists that any action against him violates international law and the country’s sovereignty.

NAM, under Museveni’s chairmanship, has urged dialogue, restraint, and adherence to international law and warned that escalation could have far-reaching consequences beyond Venezuela and the wider Latin American region.