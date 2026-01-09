Gov’t injects Shs28b to unlock financing for Uganda’s creative industry

Uganda’s creative industry is set for a significant boost after the government earmarked Shs28 billion in the 2025 2026 national budget to expand access to financing for artists and cultural entrepreneurs.

The sector, which spans music film fashion, visual arts crafts publishing digital content and the performing arts, has become an important driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural expression especially among young people and women.

Despite its growing influence, the industry has struggled to access affordable and patient capital. Most creatives operate within the informal economy lack collateral and are routinely excluded from traditional financial services, a situation that has limited expansion and kept much of the sector undercapitalised.

To address these challenges, government has introduced a structured financing mechanism designed to respond to the specific needs of the creative economy.

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs Peace Regis Mutuuzo said the funding arrangement was deliberately tailored to support both growth and formalisation within the sector.

Of the total allocation Shs5 billion has been earmarked for Musician SACCOs under the Uganda National Musicians Federation while another Shs5 billion will be directed towards strengthening copyright management including the acquisition of a Copyright Management System and support to Collecting Management Organisations.

A further Shs18 billion will be channelled through Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations serving nine creative domains namely performing arts film and video visual arts and crafts fashion and design books and press interactive media software and digital innovation cultural and natural heritage and culinary arts.

Mutuuzo said the Creative Uganda Revolving Fund will expand access to affordable capital by offering financial services suited to the realities of creative enterprises while encouraging informal businesses to register and operate within the formal economy.

Funds disbursed through artist domain based SACCOs will be repaid under agreed terms allowing the facility to revolve and support a wider pool of beneficiaries over time.

Uganda’s creative industry currently contributes an estimated three to four point one percent of Gross Domestic Product equivalent to about Shs4.2 trillion while generating employment fostering innovation supporting exports and strengthening cultural identity despite persistent challenges in infrastructure regulation and access to finance.