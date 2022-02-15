Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity Akello Rose Lilly has revealed that the country is set to commemorate Archbishop Janani Luwum Day.

The day will be marked tomorrow under the theme; “Hope beyond Affliction”, Lamentation 3:21-26. The theme encourages people to believe God for sustainable transformation in all aspects of life.

Janani Luwum was the 2nd Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire from 1974 to 1977. This day will mark 45 years since Janani Luwum was brutally murdered under the then Military Government of General Idi Amin Dada.

According to the minister, the commemoration Service will be celebrated at Kololo Independence Grounds and will led by Arch-Bishop, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu and the commemoration service will be graced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

In honour of St. Janani Luwum home and burial grounds, a commemoration service will be held on the same day at Wii Gweng, Mucwini, Kitgum District.

Who is Archbishop Janani Luwum?

Archbishop Janani Luwum was born in 1924 in Mucwini among the Acholi people. He went through all stages of education at the time until he took on his first calling as a teacher at Boroboro College, Boroboro Parish in Lira District. On 6th January 1948, in dramatic conversion, Janani Luwum accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and it is then that he switched to Church Ministry.

Janani Luwum served in almost all key positions in the church ranging from Principal of Buwalasi Theological College, Provincial Secretary at Namirembe, Bishop of Northern Uganda and in June 1974 following unanimous election; he was installed as Archbishop of the ecclesiastical Province, then covering Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire (Eastern DR Congo).

Archbishop Janani Luwum served during the times of turmoil in Uganda; specifically, under the reign of Gen. Idi Amin Dada. This however did not hinder him from standing out for the values that we, up to date, strive to uphold in this country.

He was known for defending the truth at all times irrespective of the repercussions. His ability to speak the truth against the brutality towards Ugandans exhibited during Amin’s regime was a sign of unwavering courage. He strived to see youth, women and men involved in gainful employment; thus promoting hard work for self-reliance. He was passionate about development in all areas where he served, with emphasis on poverty reduction and rural development.

In recognition of the values St. Janani Luwum President Museveni in 2015 declared 16th February as a national day. The day is aimed at reflecting on the life of St. Janani Luwum and strive to bring positive change in our lives and the lives of those around us.