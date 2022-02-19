Gen Henry Tumukunde’s son, Amanya Tumukunde Ndahura has today been introduced by President Yoweri Museveni and Enid Kukunda’s daughter Dr. Angela Nagasha Kakishozi in Lyantonde district.

There was presence of the Speical Forces Command (SFC) to provide security for the invited guests during the introduction ceremony.

President Museveni was represented by Gen Salim Saleh at the function.

Stories Continues after ad

Some of the guests

The two will wed on 26th February 2022 at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe at 3PM. They will later host their guests to a lavish meal at Speke Resort Hotel, Munyonyo.

Some of the guests

Gen. Museveni and Lt. Gen Tumukunde have known each other since the bush war which brought the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) into power.