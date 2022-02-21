IGP Ochola welcomes his new deputy in office

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Martins Okoth Ochola has welcomed his new deputy in office. Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi has officially assumed office as the Deputy Inspector General of Police after his recent appointment by President Museveni. They held this function at the Police headquarters in Naguru.

Ochola bid farewell to his outgoing Deputy Maj Gen Jackson Bakasumba who Museveni recently sent to South Sudan. Ochola applauded President Museveni for the additional appointments. He said these have promoted the continued synergies between the police and the UPDF.

“I urge the new officers to share their diverse experiences in the implementation of the vision of the force. We jointly have a task of deepening the Uganda Police Force partnership with other stakeholders including the community,” Ochola said.

The IGP also applauded Bakasumba saying he has left a wonderful legacy behind him. The Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye also added to this and prayed for the blessing of the outgoing Deputy IGP.

“The Lord, before whom I have walked faithfully, will send his angel with you and make your journey a success,” Kasingye said.

Meanwhile, Ochola urged the new officers to help police in the increased use of technology, profiling criminals, and the enforcement of force discipline.