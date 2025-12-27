Museveni disbands Fisheries Protection Unit

Following persistent complaints over alleged abuses from the fisheries communities during his campaign trail, President Yoweri Museveni has dissolved the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and relieved its commander, Lt Col Mercy Tukahirwa, of her duties.

In a directive issued on Friday, President Museveni, instructed the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to disband the existing committees with immediate effect, citing persistent controversies and complaints from fishermen.

The move follows mounting criticism that the Fisheries Protection Unit had become overly powerful, with fishermen across several lakes accusing its officers of intimidation, brutality, and extortion.

Earlier this month, President Museveni publicly intervened, ordering the immediate return of fishing boats, engines, and gear seized by the FPU.

While campaigning in Buliisa District, the President said fishermen from Ntoroko had raised complaints of extortion by personnel attached to the unit.

He directed Maj Gen Daniel Kakono, the Commander of the Field Artillery Division, to personally supervise the recovery and return of the confiscated items.

“If the motorcycles, boats, and engines are not there, you should go for the soldiers who were responsible for confiscating them,” Museveni warned.In the Friday directive, shared by Acting UPDF spokesperson Col Chris Magezi on his X account, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and Inspector General, Lt General Sam Okiding and the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS) and Maj Gen Richard Otto were tasked with overseeing the formation of the new landing sites committees within three months.

President Museveni noted that the dissolved committees will be replaced by new bodies made up of representatives of indigenous fishing communities and private investors operating on the lakes.

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), which has for years enforced fishing regulations on major lakes including Victoria, Albert and Kyoga, has been renamed the 155 Marines Battalion and placed under the command and administration of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Marines Brigade.

Major Joseph Ssebukeera has been appointed commanding officer of the new battalion, while Brig. Michael Nyarwa remains commander of the UPDF Marines Brigade, according to the statement.

Lt Col Tukahirwa has since been redeployed to the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security (SPADS), headed by Lt Gen (Rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso, where she will be assigned other responsibilities.